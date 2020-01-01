Onduparaka FC deny reports of releasing players amidst financial crisis

Ugandan Premier League side Onduparaka FC have denied reports of a mass exodus from the club.

The financial crisis has seen the team fail to pay players for six months and there have been speculations that some have been let go by the Caterpillars. However, Onduparaka have set the record straight regarding the issue.

They have also confirmed talks are underway with some unnamed players regarding contract extensions.

"The club hasn’t officially released any of its players but, however, we can confirm the departure of two players; Hassan Muhamud and Andama Sabir whose times ran out with us and opted to grow elsewhere in their career," the club confirmed through their official website.

"We are also aware of rumours surrounding the departure of a few of our players and members of the coaching staff but we cannot confirm these rumours because we have not had an official communication from the individuals.

"We are in talks with our players whose contracts ran out and hope to confirm a few who will agree to extend their contracts in the subsequent days to come."

The Arua-based side had an ambitious project of buying a team bus and everyone associated with the club, including sponsors, had supported the idea.

The project was started in February, and the Caterpillars have commented on the issue as well.

The team had managed to raise $8175 against a proposed budget of $200,000 and the team is optimistic the target will be realised. The procurement partner had also pledged $100,000.

"This being a very costly venture that will require at least $200,000, we are far from over but halfway there," Onduparaka updated.

"We have since halted the [bus project] initiative in acknowledgement of the challenges posed by Covid-19 which has affected all of us. As the situation gradually returns to normal, we intend to reignite the fire with more interesting strategies and ideas.

"We, therefore, intend to continue to play our part in fundraising through our networks and we implore you our fans to do the same as we reintroduce this initiative bigger and better.

"We are very determined and optimistic that we shall achieve this goal with your support and God's grace."