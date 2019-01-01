Onduparaka FC and coach Charles Mbabazi part ways

The tactician has walked away from the top tier side following what he termed as a breach of contract

Ugandan Premier League side Onduparaka FC and coach Charles Mbabazi have parted ways.

According to Kawowo, the tactician opted to leave the top tier side owing to a reported breach of contract. Onduparaka have reportedly not paid the former Uganda international his dues and it contributed to his exit.

“I have decided to leave Onduparaka Football Club. It is painful but a reality after the club breached my employment contract,” the tactician was quoted as saying.

The fifth-placed Onduparaka have managed to collect 23 points from their 15 games - they have won seven, drawn two and lost six.

Reports have it that the tactician is headed back to his former side Mbarara FC, a team he left a season ago.

However, Wakiso Giants, Kyetume FC, and Tooro have shown interest in the experienced Mbabazi who doubles up as Uganda's assistant coach.

Vipers lead the standings with 33 points, four more than second-placed BUL. Villa are third on 27 points and in the relegation zone, we have Police FC, Proline and Bright Stars.