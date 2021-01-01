Onduparaka FC and Bainomugisha likely to part ways over payment delay issue

The tactician is yet to return to the club leaving the senior team duties in the hands of his assistant Abu Mubaraka

Ugandan Premier League side Ondupaarka FC and head coach Vialli Bainomugisha are set to part ways.

According to Sports Nation, the two parties have seen their relationship strained over a delay in payments and that is likely to push the coach out of the club.

Bainomugisha is said to be in Kampala where he has been for the last week, and is expected to miss the next game against Uganda's People Defence Forced FC. The tactician was also not available during a 1-1 draw against Busoga United on Friday.

According to the publication, Onduparaka partly settled the coach's sign-on fee just before the match against Busoga as Ush2 million were sent to his account, but Bainomugisha never turned up.

Bainomugisha was appointed head coach seven months ago to replace Livingstone Mbabazi, who had left the club in the middle of the 2019/20 season.

When he was appointed, the tactician exuded confidence he was going to build a successful project as he had in his previous club.

“This is the same project I had at Mbarara City FC in 2017, now see how Brian Aheebwa and Ibrahim Orit have progressed,” Bainomugisha said at the time.

“It has been a short time I have been with these players but I am doing my best, it is challenging.”

Although he came at a time the club had experienced a mass exodus of key players, a number were signed in order to replace those who had left.

Moses Okot, Noel Nasasira, Ronald Odokonyero, Emmanuel Oketch, Gabriel Matata, Jerry Jakisa, Bony Musema, Augustine Opoka, and Shaban Wasswa were signed in order to work with Bainomugisha in the new season.

In his absence, assistant coach Abu Mubaraka is expected to oversee the Premier League outfit on an interim basis.

Bainomugisha is among the more experienced Ugandan tacticians having worked with Kigezi Homeboyz, Lweza, Water, Mbarara City, Koboko and Kisugu United.

Onduparaka - who are said to be in contact with another famous Ugandan coach - are fifth having played seven games where they have won three, three have ended in draws and have been beaten just once; the 8-0 defeat to KCCA FC on December 8 in Lugogo.

They will face Kyetume FC, Police FC and Vipers Sports Club in the next three encounters.