Once again... Real Madrid fans are up in arms over Vinícius

Real Madrid fans turned on their own player, Vinícius Júnior, once again during the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Bayern dominated Real Madrid in tonight’s Champions League quarter-final first leg, winning 2-1. The scoring was opened by Colombian Luis Díaz in the 41st minute, followed by Harry Kane 20 seconds into the second half, whilst the Merengues got back into the game with a goal from Kylian Mbappé in the 74th minute.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Vinícius was booed by the Bernabéu crowd once again, something that is nothing new for the Brazilian and Real Madrid fans.

It all began in the second half, when Arbeloa’s side were trailing 0-2, and the stands were waiting for a reaction from the players.

That is what the team tried to do, but to little avail... It was then that Vinícius heard the boos from the crowd.

The Brazilian tried to break through the defence, but lost the ball, and his behaviour was far from ideal, prompting the Bernabéu crowd to boo him.

The Brazilian player also heard whistles from the stands during other incidents involving Vinícius, who tried to silence those whistles with his usual dribbling, but none of those moves led to a dangerous situation.

However, the real anger came in the 60th minute when he had a clear chance to score, which would have made it 1-2, but he squandered a one-on-one with Neuer.

The boos had dogged Vinícius Júnior during the tenure of the team’s former manager, Xabi Alonso, as their relationship was extremely strained, before things subsequently calmed down between the Brazilian player and the Merengue fans.

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