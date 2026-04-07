Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Once again... Real Madrid fans are up in arms over Vinícius

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Vinicius Junior
Spain
Germany
Brazil

The Royal Team lost to Bayern Munich on home turf

Real Madrid fans turned on their own player, Vinícius Júnior, once again during the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Bayern dominated Real Madrid in tonight’s Champions League quarter-final first leg, winning 2-1. The scoring was opened by Colombian Luis Díaz in the 41st minute, followed by Harry Kane 20 seconds into the second half, whilst the Merengues got back into the game with a goal from Kylian Mbappé in the 74th minute.

 The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Vinícius was booed by the Bernabéu crowd once again, something that is nothing new for the Brazilian and Real Madrid fans.

 It all began in the second half, when Arbeloa’s side were trailing 0-2, and the stands were waiting for a reaction from the players.

That is what the team tried to do, but to little avail... It was then that Vinícius heard the boos from the crowd.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

 The Brazilian tried to break through the defence, but lost the ball, and his behaviour was far from ideal, prompting the Bernabéu crowd to boo him.

 The Brazilian player also heard whistles from the stands during other incidents involving Vinícius, who tried to silence those whistles with his usual dribbling, but none of those moves led to a dangerous situation. 

However, the real anger came in the 60th minute when he had a clear chance to score, which would have made it 1-2, but he squandered a one-on-one with Neuer. 

The boos had dogged Vinícius Júnior during the tenure of the team’s former manager, Xabi Alonso, as their relationship was extremely strained, before things subsequently calmed down between the Brazilian player and the Merengue fans.

(Read also)... Video: Bayern toy with Real Madrid’s nerves at the Bernabéu

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting