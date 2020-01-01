Onazi: Denizlispor snap up Trabzonspor midfielder on permanent deal

In an attempt to secure regular playing time, the 27-year-old has left the Black Sea Storm to join Mehmet Ozdilek's side on a permanent deal

Denizlispor have signed Ogenyi Onazi on a one-and-a-half-year deal from Turkish Super Lig rivals Trabzonspor.

The Roosters who sit 11th in the top-flight table, also hold the option to extend the contract by a year.

Onazi has not played in the Turkish Super Lig this season, since his return from a ruptured Achilles tendon in September but he played in the Uefa Europa League against Basel and in the Turkish Cup against Altay last month.

The Super Eagles midfielder faced stiff competition for playing time in Huseyin Cimsir's team with compatriot John Obi Mikel and Senegal's Badou Ndiaye among the available options in the middle of the park.

👊🏻 HOŞ GELDİN ONAZİ!

Kulübümüz, Nijeryalı oyuncu Ogenyi Eddy Onazi ile 1 yılı opsiyonlu olmak üzere 1.5 yıllık sözleşme imzaladı.#YukatelDenizlispor pic.twitter.com/Rq19XNvrjr — Denizlispor Kulübü (@Denizlispor_) January 15, 2020

Following the completion of the short-term deal, Onazi, who moved to Turkey from Lazio in 2016, will be looking to find his feet at the Denizli Ataturk Stadium.

The Nigeria international teams up with Ghana's Isaac Sackey, Gambia's Modou Barrow and Mali's Hadi Sacko in Mehmet Ozdilek's set-up.

Denizlispor will visit Trabzonspor on Thursday for a Turkish Cup fixture before travelling to Istanbul for their Super Lig match against Galatasaray on Sunday.