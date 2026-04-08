The referee for the match between Barcelona and their visitors Atlético Madrid, Romanian Istvan Kovacs, faced widespread criticism from the Catalan club’s fans following a refereeing decision that could have been decisive for the result.

In the 54th minute, Atlético goalkeeper Juan Musso took a goal kick and played the ball to defender Marc Poblet, who was standing just inside the six-yard box. Poblet, startled, appeared to catch the pass with his hand before controlling it again. The incident left onlookers astonished and sparked immediate debate about the correct application of the laws of the game.

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The incident provoked immediate protests from Barcelona players, who argued that Piqué’s handling merited a penalty. However, referee Estefán Kovács stood firm, declining to point to the spot. Neither he nor the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) team initiated a review, despite the clear opportunity to check the monitor.

Spanish VAR specialists Archivo VAR later broke down the sequence: “In a crucial moment, goalkeeper Musso took a goal kick and passed it to teammate Marc Pobel, who handled the ball inside the penalty area.”

From a strict rules perspective, the network added, this could have been a penalty; however, the referee decided that Musso’s intention was simply to play the ball to his teammate for the goal kick.

Poupel had already been booked in the 45+1st minute, so a second yellow would have led to a red. The incident has reignited debates about VAR’s role in high-stakes matches. Purists argue that clear and obvious errors must be corrected, while others warn that over-reliance on technology can rob the game of its flow and character. In this case, the on-field decision stood, and Barcelona’s players were left to wonder what might have been. Elsewhere, the controversy has prompted fresh calls for consistent application of the laws, especially in penalty areas where split-second judgements can decide titles or tournament places. For now, the debate continues, but the images from that evening in Spain will be pored over by coaches, referees and fans alike as an example of the fine line between a fair call and a costly mistake.