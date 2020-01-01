On-loan Man Utd starlet Chong improvement identified by Werder Bremen chief

The Dutch youth international is spending the season in the Bundesliga after making 12 appearances for the Red Devils last season

Tahith Chong has impressed during his time at Werder Bremen, with the Manchester United loanee moving "in the right direction", according to Clemen Fritz, the club's head of professional football and scouting.

Chong made 12 appearances for Manchester United last season, signing a new contract with the club in March.

This summer, though, he departed on loan, joining Werder Bremen in an effort to secure consistent first-team minutes.

Chong has featured in 10 matches, with four of them being starts, and has scored one goal in the DFB-Pokal since making the move to Germany.

And, while the winger is showing improvement in the attacking third, Fritz says that the club is more impressed with how he has contributed defensively since joining Bremen.

"Don’t forget that he’s a young player. We should give him a little time," Fritz told Weser-Courier.

“He is dangerous because of his speed and his one-on-one behaviour, which is incredibly valuable to us. We see a development there [defensively]. It’s going in the right direction.”

Chong joined Manchester United in 2016, moving to the club's academy after originally coming up with Dutch side Feyenoord.

The 21-year-old Dutch youth international has made 16 total first-team appearances for the Red Devils, with five of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

Chong initially joined Bremen on a season-long loan, but there have been reports that the agreement could be extended.

However, when asked if there had been talks between Manchester United and Bremen over a longer deal, Fritz said: “It’s too early for that.”

Werder Bremen currently sit 13th in the Bundesliga, having won just two of their opening 10 league games.

Their upcoming schedule isn't an easy one either, with Bremen set to visit RB Leipzig on Saturday before quickly turning their focus towards a clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will be staring down this weekend's Manchester derby, having been knocked out of the Champions League and into the Europa League this week following a loss to Leipzig.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently sixth in the Premier League, but have a game in hand on the five teams above them.