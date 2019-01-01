Omeruo and Awaziem in action as En-Nesyri secure Leganes third win of season

The Nigeria stars helped Javier Aguirre's side seal their third win in the Spanish top-flight on Sunday

Nigeria defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem helped Leganes keep a clean sheet while Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri was on target in their 2-0 win over Espanyol.

Omeruo and Awaziem were in action for the duration as Leganes kept their second clean sheet in La Liga this season.

Article continues below

In the second half, En-Nesyri gave the hosts a two-goal lead at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque with his fourth league goal of the campaign.

He was later replaced on the stroke of full-time as Leganes bolstered their chances of getting out of the relegation zone with 13 points after 17 league outings - two points adrift of safety.

Their next La Liga fixture is a visit to Real Valladolid on January 3.