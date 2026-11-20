Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has addressed the intense scrutiny currently facing the Old Trafford hierarchy, claiming that some of the personal attacks on club officials have gone too far. As the Red Devils prepare for a high-stakes encounter against Liverpool to mark the beginning of the Mauricio Pochettino era, it appears the board is eager to shift the focus back towards the pitch.

Advertisement

Berrada addresses Old Trafford hostility

The Red Devils find themselves languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table with just eight points from their opening 10 matches, having managed only one win and five draws during that run. Their dismal start has ignited a firestorm of anger among the global fanbase.

'Being in this position comes naturally with the criticism and scrutiny we're going to get,' Berrada explained during an interview with Sky Sports. 'We accept it. Some of it is fair, some of it does cross the line. We do live in this world of social media, where people like to generate negative stories about the club because it drives more engagement, and it drives more general noise and activity around the club. But we park that.'

Escalating tension among the fanbase

The frustration in the stands has not been limited to online platforms. Director of football Jason Wilcox has found himself the specific target of chants and banners at recent fixtures, while calls for both Wilcox and Berrada to depart have gained significant traction across social media networks.

Beyond the executive level, the ownership situation continues to serve as a backdrop for unrest, with supporters regularly chanting for minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to leave the club. Anger towards the Glazer family also remains strong, dating back to their leveraged takeover in 2005, which left Manchester United burdened with debt that has now climbed beyond £1 billion.

Advertisement Advertisement

All eyes on the Pochettino era

The timing of Berrada's comments is significant, coming just days before Pochettino takes charge of his first game as Manchester United head coach. The Argentine faces a baptism of fire with a trip to Anfield to face arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Pochettino has been appointed as Michael Carrick's successor after the latter managed just one Premier League victory during his spell in charge, a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town on August 30. The fighting spirit shown by United in recent outings was not enough to save Carrick's job, despite the team's remarkable comeback from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League, followed by another spirited display in their final match before the international break, when they twice fought back from two goals behind to secure a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

A tough start awaits Pochettino at Old Trafford

Pochettino faces a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, with a demanding run of fixtures awaiting him. After Sunday's clash with Liverpool, United will travel to Portugal to face Sporting CP in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the Red Devils sitting 17th in the league-phase table on six points from four matches. They will then host Brentford on November 28 before making another trip, this time to take on Newcastle United on December 2.