Olympics Football: Egypt's Mohamed should have been sent off for Ceballos foul – Olmo

The RB Leipzig forward claimed the Egyptian should have been given his marching orders for his challenge

Dani Olmo stated Taher Mohamed should have been sent off for a challenge on Dani Ceballos during Spain’s 0-0 draw against Egypt on Thursday morning.

The Real Madrid midfielder limped off the field after he was caught by a tackle from the Al Ahly star in the first half at the Sapporo Dome.

Taher was receiving the ball on the turn and was oblivious of Ceballos' presence as he closed in. The striker’s foot was planted onto the ankle of his opponent.

That incident was checked by VAR, with match referee Adham Makhadmeh advised to take a look at a pitch side monitor.

After a prolonged break in play for treatment and assessment, a yellow card was shown to Taher.

Subsequently, the former Arsenal loanee was forced off and replaced by Osasuna’s Jon Moncayola.

In his post-match reaction, Olmo was unhappy with the decision not to reduce the African team to 10 men.

“It seemed strange to me that the referee didn’t change the yellow card after consulting the VAR. There was no doubt that that the challenge required a red card,” he told the media.

“It’s not an excuse, but Dani Ceballos and Oscar Mingueza are important and hopefully they recover as soon as possible.”

The RB Leipzig star also expressed his disenchantment that the affair ended in a 0-0 draw.

“It’s clear that it was not what we wanted, we wanted to win as always. We knew that Egypt was going to stay deep, but we had to play, as we usually do,” he continued.

“We lacked a little more verticality, but it’s good, besides the draw there are things to improve and we are going to work on it."

Meanwhile, coach of the European side Luis de la Fuente revealed Egypt got what they wanted, expressing his contentment with the outcome.

Article continues below

“A contradictory feeling. The first match is always difficult, and injuries disrupted us a bit, but I am satisfied. We have to continue and think about the Australia match,” he said.

“We knew we are very strong. The problem is not in the player’s aggression, but in the person, who allows it. Egypt has succeeded in playing its match.

“There is no time to relax and think about something other than the next opponent. We will see how we bring the players back and we will definitely be better than today.”