Olunga scores yet again as Al Duhail SC beat Al Kharaitiyat in Qatar Stars League

The Harambee Star continued with his fine form after he netted to help his team pick a vital win in the league

Kenya international Michael Olunga was on the scoresheet yet again as Al Duhail SC secured a 2-1 win against Al Kharaitiyat in a Qatar Stars League match on Saturday.

Duhail were the better side in this match played at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium as they scored the two goals in the second half to take their tally of points in the league to 37 and keep their second position.

After a 0-0 draw in the first half, Mohammed Muntari put Duhail ahead in the 69th minute and with five minutes left to the final whistle, the towering Harambee Stars striker then made it 2-0 for the vital points.

Duhail started the match in an offensive manner and it was clear that they wanted to find the back of the net early but the defensive method of the Kharaitiyat team did not give the Duhail players sufficient space to move and build the attacks.

The team’s opening chance fell to Edimilson Junior, whose shot kissed the bar in the 23rd minute and the second chance fell to Olunga, who sent a strong shot that rattled the post before going out for a goal-kick.

In the second half, Duhail continued with their offensive pressure while Kharitiyat kept their defensive area tight by closing all the spaces and they only relied on counter-attacks to try to stun Duhail.

In the 69th minute, Muntari, who had just come on for Al-Moez Ali after recovering from an injury and making the matchday squad, scored the first goal with a header, taking advantage of the cross he received from Eduardo Dudu to put the ball in the back of the net.

Olunga then grabbed the second in the 85th minute, taking advantage of a corner-kick delivered by Dudu, to rise above Kharaitiyat defenders and beat keeper Say Eliethy with a powerful header.

Duhail continued to attack in the remaining few minutes for a third goal, but Kharaitiyat remained tight at the back for the game to end 2-0.

Olunga, who signed for Duhail from Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol, had helped the team reach the quarter-finals of the Emir Cup after they defeated Al-Shamal 2-0 last Tuesday at Suheim bin Hamad Stadium.

During the Cup match, Olunga put Duhail ahead in the 45th minute before Abdullah Al-Ahrak grabbed the second goal in the 84th minute.

Duhail are now 10 points behind table-toppers Al Sadd and will next face Al-Sailiya in another league match on March 11.