Olunga: Kenya star misses out on record after Kashiwa Reysol stalemate

The former Gor Mahia striker missed out on setting a record after he failed to score in a barren draw on Saturday

Kenya international Michael Olunga failed to write history in the J1-League after Kashiwa Reysol battled to a 0-0 draw against Oita Trinita on Sunday.

The former Gor Mahia striker went into the contest with a record of scoring in seven consecutive matches and was seeking to reach the mark of scoring in eight straight matches set by Julio Salinas, who was turning out for Yokohama Marinos in the 1997-1998 season.

Olunga had notched in seven straight matches, which he started off with a hat-trick when Reysol beat Vegalta Sendai 5-1 and was also on target last weekend as they beat Vissel Kobe 3-2.

More teams

Against Trinita, Olunga tried his best but could not find the back of the net, with the home team giving him a hard time. The lanky striker, however, had three clear-cut chances which he failed to utilise.

The best scoring chance for Olunga came in the 67th minute when he ran onto a through ball from speedy winger Sachiro Toshima but his plan to lob the ball past the advancing Trinita goalkeeper did not work as it rolled out for a goal-kick.

Despite failing to hit the back of the net, Olunga is still topping the scorers' chart with 12 goals from 12 matches, while the draw saw Reysol remain fifth on the log with 20 points.

The former Thika United and Tusker striker has one assist to his name so far as he continues to enjoy a remarkable season since he helped Kashiwa Reysol earn promotion after winning the J2 League title in 2019.

Article continues below

In other matches played on Saturday, Yokohama FC recovered from two goals down to beat Shimizu S-Pulse 3-2, Nagoya Campus won 1-0 against Kawasaki Frontale, and Kashima Antlers managed a 1-1 draw against Gamba Osaka.

Elsewhere, Vissel recovered from losing to Resyol last weekend to beat Urawa Reds 2-1, FC Tokyo won 3-0 against Shonan Bellmare, Yokohama F. Marinos won 3-1 against Sanfrecce Hiroshima while Cerezo Osaka beat Vegalta Sendai 2-1.

Olunga will now be hoping to bounce back with a goal when Reysol face Kashima Antlers in their next league match on Saturday.