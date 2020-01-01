Ollelito wins maiden FUT Champions Cup in dramatic Stage III

The Swedish teenager has claimed his first major piece of FIFA silverware, taking home a large part of the $200,000 prize money

Rising FIFA star Olle 'Ollelito' Arbin has announced his arrival on the global stage by taking the FUT Champions Cup Stage III in Atlanta.

Despite being ranked 36th in the world, the 18-year-old lost just one of his five group games on the Xbox side of the competition before going undefeated across every leg in the knockout stages.

In a tight semi-final clash against Niklas 'NRaseck' Raseck, Ollelito managed to hold his nerve in a penalty shootout before edging out Diogo 'Diogo' Mendes 2-1 in the platform final.

The penultimate cross-platform decider then saw Ollelito claim a nervy 4-3 aggregate victory over Umut 'Umut' Gultekin with a 3-1 first-leg win followed up by a 2-1 loss.

The Stage III victory marks a major breakthrough for the Swedish teenager with many predicting big things from him this season and in years to come.

Ollelito goes away with a large portion of the tournament's $200,000 (£154,000) overall prize money and 2,000 EA Sports FIFA 20 Global Series Rankings points.

Tom and Tekkz stumble after perfect starts

Tom 'Hashtag Tom' Leese and Donovan 'Fnatic Tekkz' Hunt looked to be the ones to beat in Atlanta after finishing the group stages as the only undefeated players.

On the PlayStation 4 side, Hashtag Tom's good initial form continued into the knockout stages where he avoided defeat in every match until a 2-0 defeat in the second leg of the platform final against Umut which saw him fall 2-1 on aggregate.

Tekkz meanwhile failed to capitalise on any of his group stage momentum as he lost on penalties in the Xbox Round of 16 against NRaseck.

Msdossary reveals Berbatov motivation

One of the biggest names on the FIFA circuit is Mossad 'Msdossary' Aldossary had to pick himself up this season after losing the FIFA eWorld Cup final last year against Mohammed 'MoAuba' Harkous.

After a strong start at the latest FUT Champions Cup in Atlanta, he came undone in the Xbox semi-finals, before revealing that he had been given motiviation from an unexpected source.

"I was happy for him [MoAuba] as a friend but I was also sad because I lost an important trophy," Msdossary told ELEAGUE TV .

"When I went backstage, the first person I saw even before my brother was Dimitar Berbatov and he was saying 'at least you've won one! I played like four Champions League finals and didn't win any...'

"From that moment I went from somewhat sad to somewhat happy. Maybe it's better to sometimes lose to be more hungry."

Hashtag Tom vs Hashtag Harry

Being drawn against your team-mate is never ideal but that's what happened when Tom Leese was drawn against Harry 'Hashtag Harry' Hesketh in the PS4 quarter-finals - a match which would go to penalties and see Harry lose the third major of FIFA 20 to his good friend.

The two have known each other for some time and after being eliminated, Hashtag Harry took to Twitter to point out that he'd spent three hours coaching Hashtag Tom on how to take penalties.