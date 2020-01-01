Oliveira Goncalves: Gor Mahia set to unveil Brazilian as replacement for Polack

The Brazilian tactician has already landed in the country ready to take over reigns at the Kenyan giants

Brazilian Roberto Oliveira Goncalves do Carmo is set to be unveiled as the new Gor Mahia coach on Saturday.

The 60-year-old tactician arrived in Kenya on Saturday morning, just a day after the club confirmed they had parted ways with Steven Polack, who failed to return to see off his contract.

A source within the club has confirmed to Goal the Brazilian, who has coached many teams in Africa including Rayon Sports of Rwanda, will be unveiled on Saturday after signing a two-year contract.

More teams

“We have agreed on everything and that is why the coach has decided to travel,” the source, who did not to be named, told Goal. “He will sign a two-year contract and we will unveil him on Saturday.”

The former Brazil international has previously handled the Angola national team and also Atlético Sport Aviação in the same country.

Polack, who was handed a ten-day leave to visit his family in Finland, did not return after agreeing to terminate his contract with the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions on mutual agreement.

“We are in receipt of your resignation letter dated October 8, 2020, as Gor Mahia coach, much as we regret this happening we also respect the reasons that you have pointed out to occasion your action, as a club we will miss you amongst us greatly,” Gor Mahia said in a statement signed by the club’s secretary Samuel Ochola.

“Especially your impeccable coaching abilities and social cohesion and the excitement you brought to the Gor Mahia fraternity as a whole.

“Your time with us was momentous and fulfilling. We take cognizance of your achievement at our club which was coloured by having our team being declared the 2019/20 KPL champions for the 18th time in our country.

“We wish you would stay longer!”

The statement continued: “The club executive committee, management, and our fans wish you all the best in your endevours, knowing so well that we shall forever share with you the K’Ogalo heritage and may you excel in making the beautiful game better wherever you are.”

On Wednesday, Goal reported the return of Polack, who was given 11 days to visit his family in Finland, was shrouded in controversy as the club could not confirm whether he will return to see out his remaining one-year contract.

On leaving for Finland, Polack told Goal he will come back to see off his contract and stated he never runs away from his work.

“I don’t run away from contracts,” Polack told Goal. “I always make sure that I see through my contracts and if you check my records, that is what I usually do, it is not easy for me to go and never to come back.

Article continues below

“I have a contract with this club and I will make sure that I come back.”

Polack joined Gor Mahia at the beginning of last season and managed to win the season opener, KPL Super Cup, and also won the league title, after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) ended the season to crown K’Ogalo.

Gor Mahia have already resumed training for the 2020-21 campaign and are training under assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo.