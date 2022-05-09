Oliseh praises Iwobi after hardworking display in Everton’s victory against Leicester City

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has praised Everton winger Alex Iwobi after his display helped them to a 2-1 Premier League victory against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Super Eagle was once again handed a start by coach Frank Lampard and he did not disappoint as he set up the Toffees' opening goal scored by Vitalii Mykolenko in the sixth minute.

However, Zambia international Patson Daka levelled matters for the Foxes in the 11th minute but Mason Holgate scored the second to ensure a consummate away display was rewarded with maximum return for Everton.

The win increased Everton’s chances of avoiding relegation but what caught the attention of the 47-year-old Oliseh is the way Iwobi turned up in the game.

“Extremely impressed by Alex Iwobi’s performance versus Leicester today. Simple, clairvoyant, hard-working, tracking back, changing play, and dictating the tempo, especially at a time when his club’s survival in the league is on the line,” Oliseh wrote.

Since the arrival of Lampard at Goodison Park, Iwobi has now played eight straight matches in the top-flight. The former Arsenal player has made 24 appearances and accumulated 1,677 minutes of playing time.

He has started in 18 of these appearances across their 34 fixtures and come on as a substitute on six occasions. In total, he has scored two Premier League goals in 2021-2022, and provided two assists.

Iwobi last scored in the league in the 1-0 win against Newcastle United on March 17, netting in the 99th minute. He opened his account for the campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 1, scoring during a 2-1 loss.

Last season for Everton, Iwobi made 30 Premier League appearances, scored one goal, and provided two assists.

He made his Premier League debut for Arsenal on October 31, 2015, playing one minute as a substitute versus Swansea City at the age of 19 years and 181 days. He first appeared in a Premier League fixture for current team Everton in their encounter against Aston Villa on August 23, 2019.

Everton, who occupy position 16 in the 20-team table with 35 points, will next face a trip to Watford on May 11.