Former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh has accused Arsenal of losing cheaply to Manchester City on New Year’s Day following a ‘give-away penalty and red card’, while also predicting that Chelsea and Liverpool will be cursing their luck in the title race.

Bukayo Saka’s opening goal was not enough as the Gunners suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Premier League leaders.

Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty to equalise for Manchester City in the 57th minute and Arsenal’s Gabriel was sent-off for a second yellow two minutes later.

Arsenal were denied maximum points towards the end of the game as Rodri scored the match-winning goal for the visitors in the stoppage-time, prompting Oliseh to express his disappointment in the Gunners.

He also hailed City’s fighting spirit to come from behind and win at the Emirates Stadium.

“In as much as we should applaud Man City for resilience & mental strength in winning vs Arsenal, I am disappointed for Arsenal fans as they auto-destructed with a give-away penalty and red card,” Oliseh tweeted.

“A golden opportunity lost? Chelsea & Liverpool must be cursing their luck right now," the ex-Super Eagles midfielder added.

The former Ajax star also praised the Gunners’ fine start to the encounter which earned them their first goal in the 31st minute.

“Arsenal clearly the better team this first half. [Gabriel] Martinelli and [Thomas Partey], extraordinary...Man City looking tired to me, or maybe Arsenal just made them look so,” he added.

The result ended Arsenal's five-game winning run but they will hope to bounce back when they host Liverpool inthe first leg of their League Cup semi-final on January 6.

Following their elimination from the League Cup, Manchester City will visit Swindon Town for their FA Cup fixture on January 7.