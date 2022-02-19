Olise: Vieira has to trust his Crystal Palace maverick against Chelsea

Crystal Palace supporters have hitherto had few complaints since Patrick Vieira replaced Roy Hodgson at the helm, understanding the magnitude of the Frenchman’s rebuild.

So far the general feeling is the glass is half-full rather than half-empty. While the inconsistent results have frustrated — the South London side are four points worse off this year than they were at this point last season — on-field showings seem to suggest the Eagles are going in the right direction.

Having said that, you sense there was frustration when the XI was released before the Eagles’ trip to Brentford last time out.

Michael Olise was absent. The 20-year-old, whose showings throughout January demonstrated his supreme quality, was left out of the line-up with Jordan Ayew returning to the side.

Vieira, it seems, opted for caution over guile and creativity when he did not need to. Thomas Frank’s Bees went into that clash on the back of six straight defeats in all competitions, although three of those games were against both Manchester clubs — City and United — and Premier League challengers Liverpool.

The Eagles, strangely, went into the game without a player who has been involved in seven Palace goals in all competitions since the turn of the year.

The upshot of that decision saw the Eagles fashion little in the attacking third, a disappointment given their city rivals' poor run of results.

“I think we played at times some good football, but we didn’t really compete offensively,” the Palace head coach rued post-match. “On the other side defensively we did fantastically well.”

With Chelsea visiting Selhurst Park on Saturday, there is an inclination to think the former Nice boss will, again, swing towards caution as opposed to Olise’s ingenuity.

In games against last season’s top eight sides this term, the Palace boss has avoided starting the 20-year-old in all but one of 11 fixtures against City, United, Liverpool, the Blues, Leicester City, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Upon closer inspection, the youngster was available for eight of the aforementioned fixtures, in part due to his slow integration after a summer move and injury.

Be that as it may, Olise has recorded five goal contributions in half of those encounters: halving the deficit against the Foxes in a 2-2 draw, setting up Odsonne Edouard in another 2-2 result at the Emirates Stadium, assisting Conor Gallagher in that huge 2-0 success at City and almost singlehandedly inspiring a comeback from 3-0 down against West Ham with a goal and assist in the eventual 3-2 loss.

A simplistic logic to Vieira’s utilisation of the former Reading man could be to have the young attacker run at tiring legs in the closing stages of games, trusting in his talent and decisiveness as an impact substitute.

Having said that, Olise demonstrated in that Liverpool performance in January that he can hold his own against one of the best sides in the league and, indeed, Europe.

In Wilfried Zaha’s absence — the winger was representing the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations — and Ayew just returning following Ghana’s disastrous finals, Palace’s summer signing gave the South Londoners another dimension, adding a certain thrust and menace in the attacking third.

He was denied a pair of assists on either side of half-time: the first following Alisson Becker’s save from Jean-Philippe Mateta and the latter seconds after the break which Gallagher somehow contrived to head wide after Olise twisted and turned Andrew Robertson.

It was also Olise’s dangerous ball into the box that led to Edouard’s improvised back-heeled finish stopped impressively by Alisson in the 48th minute.

The 20-year-old’s four shot-creating actions (defined as dribbles, passes and fouls drawn leading directly to shots) on the day was a season-matching best and his average for a debut Premier League campaign ranks the highest in the Palace side.

While there is the obvious caveat of significantly reduced minutes in comparison to other teammates, Olise’s contribution from open play could be key as Vieira’s men look to end an eight-game losing run against Chelsea this weekend.

With Palace likely to play in transition against the Blues, the Eagles could be beneficiaries of the maverick’s directness and rather impressive decision-making for a young player.

Eagles supporters will hope to get their wish, especially after Vieira’s assertion before Saturday’s game.

“We know how good they can be, but it’s a home game. We have to play with tempo, we have to play with rhythm, we have to be aggressive,” the Frenchman stated on Friday.

“We need to have all the ingredients to give them problems. We know that we are capable of doing it. We have to play with excitement because the fans and the stadium will be up for it.”

Nobody epitomises excitement more than Olise, and the home support will hope the head coach goes against the precedent by opting for the blue-collar Ayew, especially in Gallagher’s absence against his parent club.

The kid can play. Let him off the leash against a Chelsea side that are arguably there for the taking.