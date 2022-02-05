Olise's goal and assist inspire Crystal Palace past Hartlepool United

Michael Olise provided an assist and scored a goal in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 victory over Hartlepool United in Saturday’s FA Cup outing.

The 20-year-old who joined Patrick Vieira's side in July 2021, continued his impressive debut campaign in the top-flight with a starring role at Selhurst Park.

Following their 3-1 loss to Liverpool a fortnight ago, Crystal Palace wasted no time to get back to winning ways with Marc Guehi opening the scoring in the fourth minute after turning in a cross from Olise.

Later in the first half, the Nigerian descent doubled the Eagles’ lead after benefitting from Conor Gallagher's assist.

Saturday's efforts extended Olise's tally to four goals and four assists in 17 matches across all competitions this season.

Crystal Palace had chances to extend their lead in the second half but they could not convert them despite dominating the League Two club.

Crystal Palace who occupy the 13th spot in the Premier League table, now await their next opponent in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

In the meantime, Olise will turn his attention to the Eagles' Premier League trip to Norwich City on February 9.

Vieira's men have won only one of their previous five league games which came on December 28 against Norwich (3-0).

The 20-year-old born to a Nigerian father and a Franco-Algerian mother in England, is eligible to play for either Nigeria, France, Algeria or England on the international scene.

Last year, he was placed on standby for Nigeria's Afcon qualifying games against Benin and Lesotho.