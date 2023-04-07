Oleksandr Zinchenko: Mikel Arteta is the ONLY manager I'd have left Man City for

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has explained why he was so keen to link up with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

Zinchenko followed Arteta to Arsenal

Worked together previously at Man City

Admires the manager's vision

WHAT HAPPENED? Zinchenko swapped Manchester City for Arsenal in the summer transfer window and has become a regular with the Gunners under Arteta. The Ukraine international has been full of praise for his manager, who he worked with previously at the Etihad, and explained why he wanted to play for him in north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The impact he had and has right now for me is a lot. I said many times one day if I am going to leave City and stay in the Premier League it will be [for] only one manager, which is him," he told Sky Sports.

"The way he sees football, his vision, his character, he is a winner. That is what I like the most from people. Obviously he knew me as a player and a person when he called me, I had a couple of conversations before I joined Arsenal. He told me what he wants to see from me, the club's vision, the club's plan and strategy. I liked everything of that and that is why I came."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta has guided Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table this season, eight points clear of former side City, although Pep Guardiola's side do have a game in hand. The Gunners's title credentials will be well and truly tested in April with games against Liverpool, City and Chelsea to come.

WHAT NEXT? Zinchenko and Arsenal take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday at Anfield.