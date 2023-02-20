Oleksandr Zinchenko draws Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo comparison as he calls for protection for Bukayo Saka

Oleksandr Zinchenko name-dropped some of the world's greatest players to highlight that Bukayo Saka needs more protection from referees.

WHAT HAPPENED? Zinchenko believes Saka deserves the same protection afforded to the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar as opponents attempt to wind him up with persistent fouling. The England winger has enjoyed a fantastic season as one of the best players in the Premier League for an Arsenal side that are top of the table, but was on the end of several rough tackles as the Gunners beat Aston Villa on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Manchester City man Zinchenko discussed the issue, telling reporters: “Bukayo is an unbelievable player, all the full-backs from the other teams they know he’s so dangerous, so they try to provoke him, tackle him and the referees should know this."

He went further, comparing the way Saka is treated to some of the game's biggest names: “We can speak about [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano [Ronaldo], Neymar and players like this. The referees need to protect this kind of player.

“Apart from Bukayo, we have other forward players who are so dangerous and the referees need to be careful, they need to look after them of course.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka was on the scoresheet again for Arsenal as they fought back to claim a hugely important 4-2 win away at Villa, levelling the game for the first time after 16 minutes with a sublime half-volley, but also getting into a scuffle with Philippe Coutinho. He has won 40 fouls in the Premier League so far - the ninth highest in the division - but has only drawn four cards from that, highlighting the disparity between action and consequence.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? A win in Saturday's early kick-off became became even more important after Manchester City dropped points against Nottingham Forest later on in the day. The Gunners must now find a winning groove and maintain their form away to Leicester this weekend.