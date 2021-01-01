Olawale scores first senior goal for Hapoel Ra'anana versus Hapoel Iksal

The Nigeria youth international scored his first goal for the Israeli side’s senior team in their victory over Eliran Hudeda’s men

Peter Olawale ended his wait for a maiden senior goal for Hapoel Ra’anana in Monday’s 3-1 defeat of Hapoel Iksal in an Israeli Liga Leumit game.

Making his third start of the 2020-21 campaign, the Nigeria U20 striker justified his inclusion in the starting line-up by manager Eldad Shavit.

Buoyed by a 1-0 triumph over Hapoel Nof HaGalil in their last fixture, the visitors took the lead after seven minutes through Timor Avitan at the National Stadium Ramat Gan.

The lead lasted for just three minutes as the hosts equalised through Olawale. Profiting from a dreadful back pass by Mohammed Kalibat, the 18-year-old scooted to win the ball, beat his marker before finding his composure to fire past goalkeeper Matan Ambar.

Emery Welshman put Ra'anana ahead in the 25th minute after his long-range strike sailed past Ambar thanks to an assist from midfielder Bashir Bahjat.

Iksal dominated ball possession but they were unable to level matters due to profligacy in front of goal.

In the evenly balanced second half, the hosts adopted a cautious approach while the visiting side attacked in their numbers.

Nevertheless, it was Yarin Sharabi who got the all-important third goal in the 67th minute after Olawale and Welshman had combined well to assist him.

At the end of 90 minutes, it was Hudeda’s team – who fluffed several scoring opportunities returned home with heads bowed low.

The Nigeria international was on parade from start to finish while his compatriot Bede Osuji was not dressed for action.

Article continues below

After the four-goal thriller, Olawale took to social media to revel in his maiden goal for the Israeli second division outfit.

Today, I scored my first senior goal for Hapoel Ra’anana. This means a lot to me and my career. And God willing, I hope to keep firing on all cylinders. Thanks to my family and good friends for their unflinching support always. 💕🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/bclxkqm6yf — Peter Olawale (@peterolawale07) March 8, 2021

“Today, I scored my first senior goal for Hapoel Ra’anana. This means a lot to me and my career. And God willing, I hope to keep firing on all cylinders. Thanks to my family and good friends for their unflinching support always,” he tweeted.

Thanks to this result, Hapoel Ra’anana moved to 10th in the log after garnering 30 points from 25 matches. For their own part, Hapoel Iksal remain in fourth position with 40 points from the same number of outings.