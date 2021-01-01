Olawale at the double as 10-man Hapoel Ra'anana hold Hapoel Afula

The 18-year-old attacking sensation was on target twice as Eldad Shavit’s men played a draw versus Afula on Monday

Peter Olawale was Hapoel Ra'anana’s hero having scored twice in Monday’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Hapoel Afula in a relegation play-off game played at the National Stadium Ramat Gan.

The Nigeria youth international scored in each half as his team surrendered their lead to pick up just one point against Roman Zulu’s team.

Still fuming at their 1-0 defeat to Hapoel Petah Tikva their last time out, Ra’anana welcomed their visitors with the ambition of picking all points.

Eleven minutes into the game, Olawale put his team ahead. Profiting from an Itay Katzay interception, the youngster beat his markers before unleashing a long-range shot past goalkeeper Yossi Ginzburg.

This is the first of my two goals few hours #Ranana pic.twitter.com/lf8UJ81htJ — Peter Olawale (@peterolawale07) April 27, 2021

However, the lead lasted for just two minutes as the visitors equalised courtesy of Guy Dahan -who fired Roy Hacker’s cross past goalkeeper Niv Antman.

On the stroke of half-time, the hosts were reduced to ten men after Katzay was given the marching orders for a second caution following a dangerous tackle on Sahar Skai.

In the second half, the home side’s numerical disadvantage was exploited by Afula with Dahan handing them the lead with 18 minutes to play. The forward completed his double after firing past the goalkeeper inside the goal area.

Seven minutes later, the Nigeria U20 star completed his brace as he rolled the ball past Ginzburg after capitalising on a cluttered defending by one of Afula’s defenders.

Again, Zulu’s side restored their advantage in the 83rd minute. This time, it was David Biton who converted from the penalty spot after Ilay Trost was brought down in the area.

Muhamad Badarna ensured that the game ended on a no winner no vanquished note with his effort a minute late.

Article continues below

Gladdened by his awe-inspiring performance, the Tripple 44 Academy product who played all 90 minutes took to social media to share his thoughts.

I feel delighted getting my first Hapoel Ra’anana double against Afula. Picking all three points would have made me happier. Great comeback from @HapoelRaananaFC. We move! 💕⚽️ — Peter Olawale (@peterolawale07) April 27, 2021

“I feel delighted getting my first Hapoel Ra’anana double against Afula. Picking all three points would have made me happier. Great comeback from Hapoel Raanana. We move!” Olawale tweeted.

Shavit’s Hapoel Ra’anana travel to the Ilut Stadium on Friday for a date with Maccabi Ahi Nazareth. Victory over the Green Nazarenes would see them avoid demotion to the third tier.