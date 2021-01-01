OL Reign land Bouhaddi and Marozsan on loan from sister club Lyon

The pair will join up with the NWSL outfit when their season ends with their current club in June

OL Reign has signed goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi and midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan on loan from sister club Lyon.

The duo will arrive in Washington at the end of Lyon's season in June, with their loan deals set to run through December 2021.

The pair will inject serious star power into the NWSL side, with both considered among the world's best at their respective positions.

What was said?

“By loaning Sarah and Dzsenifer to OL Reign, we take a step further to achieve one of the key goals of our project in the United States: to keep building a team able to compete with the best clubs in the world,” said OL Groupe president Jean-Michel Aulas in a club statement.

“Both players bring a lot to the football ambitions of OL. They helped us win many trophies and they delivered the club honors which are unprecedented in the history of sport worldwide.”

“Since I was a little child, I have watched the U.S. national team," Bouhaddi added. "They are way ahead of what is happening in Europe.

"The American league and the fans have made me dream about playing in the U.S., but I didn’t come just to have a dream – I came to learn, to discover a new experience, and above all, to win as many matches as possible and win the championship."

Marozsan added: “I would like to thank Olympique Lyonnais and OL Reign for giving me the opportunity to play in the NWSL. I know many players who played in the U.S. and they told me about a lot of positive experiences, which got me excited to play there as well."

Bouhaddi and Marozsan's resumes

Bouhaddi, 34 is the reigning Best FIFA Goalkeeper and has been a mainstay for Lyon and France for years.

The shot-stopper has represented France at four World Cups, four European Championships and two Olympics. She has also won 11 French league titles with Lyon and seven Champions Leagues.

Article continues below

Marozsan, 28, is considered one of the world's top attacking midfielders and has won the 2013 European Championship and 2016 Olympic gold medal with Germany, amassing over 100 caps.

At club level, Marozsan has won the French league title and Champions League in each of her four full seasons with Lyon.

Further reading