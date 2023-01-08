Okoye: 'Quality' Super Eagles goalkeeper should leave Watford - Rufai

Nigeria legend Peter Rufai believes Maduka Okoye is wasting his potential at EFL Championship side Watford and should look elsewhere for playtime.

Okoye moved to Watford from Sparta Rotterdam

He is yet to make his Championship debut for Watford

Rufai urges the Super Eagle to seek greener pastures

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Super Eagle joined the Hornets at the start of the current campaign after his impressive displays for Eredivise side Sparta Rotterdam.

However, he has struggled to nail a starting role at the Championship side and according to the 59-year-old Rufai, who represented Nigeria in two World Cups and as many Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, it is time for the player to seek first-team opportunities.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Okoye is a quality goalkeeper and I know if he’s given the chance he will definitely prove his worth," Rufai said as quoted by CompleteSports.

“However, it’s unfortunate he has been considered for the bench despite his brilliant form for Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam. Yes, there is nothing bad if he decides to wait for his chance, but then it will be good for him to look elsewhere where he can be playing regularly.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since moving to Watford, Okoye, who has so far managed 16 caps for Nigeria, is yet to make his debut in the Championship. Watford have already played 26 matches, and are currently lying fourth on the 24-team table with 40 points.

However, the Super Eagle was in action on Saturday, as the Hornets suffered a 2-0 defeat against Reading in the third round of the FA Cup at Madejski Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR OKOYE? He will hope to keep the starting role and eventually make his debut when Watford host Blackpool in their league fixture at Vicarage Road on Saturday.