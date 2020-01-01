Okoye leaks four goals on Sparta Rotterdam debut as SC Heerenveen run riot

The Super Eagles goalkeeper was beaten four times in his first game for the Castle Lords as they were brushed aside at home by the Super Frisians

Nigeria international Maduka Okoye conceded four goals on his Sparta Rotterdam debut as the Castle Lords bowed 4-1 at home to SC Heerenveen in Sunday’s Dutch top-flight game.

Fuelled by a brace from Henk Veerman, the hosts were humbled in their backyard.



Henk Fraser’s men came into the game with the ambition of recording their first win after 13 matches across all competitions, but the visitors had other ideas.



Heerenveen took the lead after seven minutes through Benjamin Nygren, who rolled the ball into the net after the hosts’ defenders failed to clear a cross from Mitchel van Bergen properly.

Another piece of poor defending saw the visitors double their advantage courtesy of Jan Paul van Hecke, who headed a corner kick from Joey Veerman past Okoye.

Three minutes before the half-time break, Henk Veerman gave Hohnny Jansen's team a three-goal lead by firing home from close range.

Having conceded three goals in the first 45 minutes, the Castle Lords looked dead and buried. They conceded their fourth of the evening in the 57th minute as Veerman completed his brace with a fine finish.

Even this scoreline, credit must be given to Okoye for keeping the tally respectable thanks to a series of fine saves made.

Lennart Thy scored their consolatory strike in the 90th minute from the penalty mark after Ibrahim Dresevic had fouled one of Heerenveen’s strikers.

Thy scored the ensuing kick after sending goalkeeper Erwin Mulder the wrong way.

While Okoye was in action for 90 minutes, Cape Verde’s duo of Jeffry Fortes and Lorenzo Fonseca were not listed for the encounter.

The 17-year-old Netherlands youth international of Nigerian descent, Emanuel Emegha, was introduced for Danzell Gravenberch in the 30th minute.

With this result, Heereneen climbed to fourth on the Eredivisie log having accrued 16 points from seven games, while Sparta Rotterdam occupy the 17th spot with just three points.

Okoye would be hoping to get his second cap for the Dutch team when they travel to 12th placed RKC Waalwijk on November 7.

He has been called up for Nigeria’s double-header Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers versus Sierra Leone.