Okonkwo: Former Arsenal goalkeeper sets targets after completing Crewe Alexandra move

The youngster wants to compete and be consistent as he starts life in the lower league

Nigeria prospect Arthur Okonkwo has stated he is ready and revealed what his targets are after completing a season-long loan move from Arsenal to Crewe Alexandra.

While in League Two, the 20-year-old aims to fight and become the first-choice goalkeeper for his new team.

The youngster, who has played for England at U16, U17, and U18 level, will compete with Alexandra’s Dave Richards for the number one goalkeeping position.

"I want to be as consistent as possible and get games under my belt," Okonkwo, who made his debut against Rochdale on Saturday in a 2-1 win, told the club’s website.

"With all the training I’ve had, and having also played some minutes with the Arsenal first team in pre-season, I feel ready and sharp.

"It would be good for me to be the first choice here, but I have to work and get myself into the squad.

"The manager [Mikel Arteta] has always given me confidence and opportunities, and it is for me now to take that, use it, and display it."

Apart from declaring his readiness, Okonkwo also hopes to grow his career after switching from the Premier League to the lower division.

"It feels great to be here. I have to thank Arsenal for the opportunity to be here, and especially Crewe for giving me the initial interest," he added.

"I know this is a great club that wants to develop young players and, hopefully, we can win many games together. Coming here and playing for points will be a good experience for me."

When he completed the loan deal, Alexandra’s manager, Alex Morris, picked out some of the goalkeeper's attributes that he felt would help them.

"He has great stature, he’s a good shot-stopper and has a good record of saving penalties," Morris said.

"I believe Arsenal have aspirations of him playing in their first team in the future, but for now, he is here to help us."

Okonkwo was promoted to Arsenal’s first team in July 2021 and featured as a third-choice goalkeeper in the 2020/21 season on a number of occasions.