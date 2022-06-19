The former Nigeria midfielder was a free agent and the Whites felt getting him was going to be a tough task

Veteran tactician Sam Allardyce has revealed Bolton Wanderers felt they had no chance of signing Austin 'Jay-Jay' Okocha after his contract with French side Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Despite being one of the most talented players at the French side, the legendary midfielder was surprisingly let go at the end of the 2001/2002 campaign.

The Trotters felt they did not have a real chance of signing the player, but they still gave it a shit, as their coach at the time explained.

"We gave it a shot, not thinking we had any real chance. But if you don't ask you don't get," Allardyce told The Athletic.

"We flew out to Paris before the World Cup. We never really got any real response in that meeting, but to our surprise after the World Cup, and after a long conversation, we went back out there and struck a deal in Charles de Gaulle airport."

The 67-year-old has further revealed the Super Eagles legend wanted to play in the Premier League owing to its growing reputation in the world.

"The main objective was for [Okocha] to play in the Premier League," Allardyce continued.

"Players were coming from all over the world in the early 2000s because it was clearly the best place to be, the best place to play football and the best place to get paid as well.

"He wanted to broaden his experience in football — and in culture, if you like. He'd experienced the German way, then Turkey, then France, then he wanted to come to England."

Okocha went on to play at the club for four years, scoring 18 goals in the 144 matches he played for the Whites.

Article continues below

After his stint with the club, he left for Qatar SC where played in the 2006/07 campaign.

He made a return to English football for a season but this time around with Hull City before retiring.