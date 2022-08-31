Okereke scores powerful goal as US Cremonese suffer Inter Milan defeat in Serie A

The 25-year-old grabbed his second of the campaign but it was not enough for the promoted side at San Siro

Nigeria international David Okereke grabbed his second of the season as promoted side US Cremonese suffered a 3-1 Serie A defeat against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Joaquin Correa put Inter ahead in the 12th minute before Nicolo Barella added the second in the 38th minute for a 2-0 lead at the half-time break. Lautaro Martinez then added the third in the 76th minute before the Super Eagle pulled a goal back for Cremonese in the 90th minute.

Cremonese coach Massimiliano Alvini handed Okereke and his Nigerian counterpart Cyriel Dessers a start but it was Inter who took the lead when Correa got onto a rebound to smash the ball past Ionut Radu.

Inter then doubled their lead with seven minutes left to the break, when Hakan Calhanoglu spotted Barella in a good position and laid a neat pass to him, which he curled with a first-time effort past Radu.

In the second period, Dessers almost reduced the deficit for Cremonese in the 56th minute but his glancing header after a corner from Santiago Ascacibar went inches wide.

Barella then turned the provider as he set up Martinez for the third goal. However, there was time for Okereke to pull a goal back after collecting the ball from outside the box and unleashing a powerful effort past Samir Handanovic.

Okereke, who joined Cremonese from Belgian outfit Club Brugge at the start of the season, has now scored two goals from four matches. His first goal came in the 3-2 defeat against Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 14.

While Okereke played the entire 90 minutes, Dessers was withdrawn in the 67th minute for Samuel Di Carmine.

Cremonese will next face Sassuolo at Giovanni Zini Stadium on Sunday.