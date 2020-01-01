Okello's special message after moving to AC Paradou from KCCA FC

The teenager is happy with his move to North Africa and has thanked those who played a part in his success

Uganda Cranes attacking midfielder Allan Okello has thanked KCCA FC management and the technical bench for his current achievements.

The 19-year old sealed a move to Algerian top tier side AC Paradou in a four-year deal after just three years in the Ugandan Premier League. The youngster appreciates his time with the league's defending champions as he starts a new journey in North Africa.

"Life takes us places when the right time comes," Okello posted on his official Facebook account.

"I am here to appreciate KCCA FC management for the platform and coaches especially coach Mike Mutebi for the trust and faith he always had in me. I am thankful to the backroom staff and all support staff for any form of assistance rendered to me during my stay at the club.

"To my teammates, I will always be grateful for the time shared on and off the pitch. You helped me grow tremendously as a player and be able to exhibit my talent daily with that kind of support."

The midfielder has also thanked the fans who supported his growth since making his debut for KCCA at just 16 years.

"To the lovely fans of KCCA FC, I cannot thank you enough for you always showered me with love both during good and bad days. Thus [I] will always have you in my heart.

"All media houses a big thank you for you have played a part in the development of my brand. As I embark on a new journey and challenge, I want to thank everyone in the football family that has had a part in my progression and I promise to do my best to always do you proud.

"KCCA FC will always be my home and I wish the team the best of luck," Okello concluded.

The Cranes attacker is the reigning Fufa Player of the Year.

