Okello: Why I joined Gor Mahia instead of Tanzanian and Rwandan clubs

The forward has said he knows why he was signed in the first place and is ready to deliver for the KPL heavyweights

South Sudan international Tito Okello has promised Gor Mahia fans goals in the upcoming season.

The Ugandan-born star signed a two-year deal with K’Ogalo and has said he knows why the club went for his services. Promising goals, the former Vipers SC striker will be expected to offer what previous notable stars like Dan Sserunkuma, Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere did.

“I actually do not want to give empty promises, that is the first thing, but I want them to know I was brought here to score goals. That is what I am going to do and I know that is what they want to see,” Okello told Gor Mahia TV.

“Let them start celebrating.”

The forward revealed he had to seek advice from former Gor Mahia players Sserunkuma and Innocent Wafula before he agreed to the deal despite numerous other offers.

“I contacted Sserunkuma because I know he left a legacy here and of course Wafula who was one of the big players in this team,” he added.

“I contacted them more than once telling them of the Gor Mahia offer especially because other teams from Rwanda and Tanzania showed interest so I had to compare.

“I was chasing my dream and I had to consult Sserunkuma and Wafula and indeed they urged me not to waste time and take the Gor Mahia offer. I followed their advice as I did my own dream too and that is why I am here."

The 24-year-old also revealed how he got the names from the former Ugandan president and military general Tito Okello.

“Actually, I am related to him [General Okello] and he is the one who gave me the names,” the forward explained.

“When I was born he was in Nairobi bedridden. He was so close with my dad and when my father travelled to visit him in the hospital and gave him the news that there was a new baby, the general gave me his names at that point.

“I actually dropped the last name when I was in Primary School to free up some space because I had already four. I had Emanuel as the first one but I ended up dropping it to maintain the three names.

“I did it on my own free advice.”

Okello and Gor Mahia teammates have started their training sessions ahead of Caf Champions League duties.