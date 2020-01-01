Okello: What KCCA FC will pocket after youngster signed for Paradou AC

The Ugandan champions will reportedly make a healthy profit after they allowed their youngster to sign for the Algerian club

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) will pocket a huge amount of money following the transfer of their striker Allan Okello to Paradou AC.

The youngster was unveiled on Tuesday by the Algerian club after signing a four-year contract.

Daily Monitor has reported that the two clubs agreed on a fee of about shs735m ($200,000) and 20% on a forward sale for the forward, who is regarded by many as the brightest prospect in the domestic game.

The amount is, however, shs2.2b less than the club valuation made when the forward went for trials at Swiss club FC Zurich last year.

Club CEO Anisha Muhoozi declined to delve into the financials of the deal last week but said that should all go successfully his club will make a healthy profit on the player.

Okello scored a fine individual goal when the two teams met in the Caf Confederation Cup earlier this season, briefly levelling the scores in the second leg before the Algerian club went on to win the tie 4-1.

Paradou finished third in the Algerian league last season but are currently struggling in 12th on the 16-team log.

The club has over the years become a hunting ground for several European clubs, one of the reasons believed to have attracted Okello to North Africa.

Current Borussia Mönchengladbach utility player Ramy Bensebaini is among those to have started their careers at Paradou.

Others include the midfielder Hichem Boudaoui who was sold to French outfit OGC Nice last September, joining compatriot Youcef Attal who had earlier joined the club in 2018.