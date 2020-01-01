Okello: Paradou SC seal the signing of KCCA FC youngster

The teenager attacker moves to North Africa after an impressive stint with the Taxmen

The 19-year old KCCA FC sensation Allan Okello has sealed a move to Algerian giants AC Paradou on a four-year deal

The Ugandan attacking midfielder has been on the rise since making his first senior appearance for the club in 2017 against Onduparaka FC where he ended up scoring a hattrick.

"Allan Okello will be a football player for Paradou for four years with effect from 21st January 2020 until 2024," the club's website confirmed.

Thank you for the beautiful memories, thank you for your time, Allan Okello #OA25 pic.twitter.com/LHV1M4oS2E — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) January 21, 2020

"Okello’s contract with AC Paradou has a sell-on clause whereby in case of a potential future transfer of the player to another club, KCCA FC will retain 20% of the transfer fee."

Article continues below

The reigning Fufa Male Player of the Year has played 112 games for the 13-time league champions, scoring 39 goals in the process. By the time of his exit, the youngster had scored six goals in the 10 league games he played in the first half of the season.

KCCA are currently placed second on Uganda Premier League table with 38 points after 12 wins, two draws and four losses in the 18 games played. Vipers SC are top with 42 points from the same number of games.