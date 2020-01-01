Okello: KCCA FC striker set to sign for Paradou AC

The youthful player has been linked with a move to the Algerian outfit and he could sign by the start of next week

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) striker Allan Okello is on the verge of signing for Paradou AC.

According to Daily Monitor, the gifted youngster will depart for Algeria on Saturday to undergo a medical before completing the anticipated move.

KCCA CEO Anisha Muhoozi confirmed the development to Daily Monitor: “Considering player growth and desires, club and family, we will make the correct decision collectively for the good of all parties.”

The newspaper also understands Okello has already agreed on personal terms with the Algerian club.

The 2019 Airtel/Fufa Player of Year, Okello, will travel to the country after recovering from a recent illness.

The 19-year-old got Paradou’s attention when they eliminated KCCA from the Caf Confederation Cup late last year.

Okello scored KCCA’s only goal as Paradou overwhelmed them 4-1 in Algiers after the first leg ended goalless in Kampala.

Okello has missed a couple of matches for the Ugandan champions owing to sickness and is likely to miss Friday clash against Tooro United as well.