Okello: KCCA FC deny Uganda striker will leave in January window

The league champions have refuted reports linking their young striker with a transfer move away from the club

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have denied claims striker Allan Okello will leave the club in the January transfer window.

The youngster, who also turns out for the Uganda national team, is on the radar of several clubs alongside left-back Mustapha Kizza. Both players declined to renew their contracts which run out at the end of the season.

However, KCCA CEO Anisha Muhoozi has denied the news saying: “[Okello] will not leave us this season, he will be part of us and all that people are saying are just rumours.”

Okello, in particular, is heavily linked to a move to join Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, almost a week after KCCA rejected Tanzanian club Azam’s bid for the reigning Football256 and Airtel Fufa Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Bright Stars have moved coach Muhammad Kisekka to be the head of Scouting and Youth Development at the club after he was relieved of head coaching duties on Thursday.

According to Daily Monitor, Kisekka was in charge of 14 of the 15 first-round games, winning once, while his team drew six times and lost seven games in the sequence.