Okello: Gor Mahia striker reveals why he snubbed Uganda for South Sudan

The striker will be playing against the Cranes in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Gor Mahia striker Tito Okello has revealed South Sudan believed in him, compared to Uganda, and it is the reason why he opted to play for them in international assignments.

The Bright Stars have been restructuring for the international assignments and they see the forward as one who can also help them achieve their objective of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gor Mahia forward has since expressed his joy at being selected for the national team.

"South Sudan believes in me, that’s why they made that official move to invite me to play for them," Okello told the Gor Mahia website.

"The call-up means a lot to me because playing for a national team is not something small and to be precise, it’s a dream of every player."

After accepting the call-up, Okello will first engage in an international friendly match against Cameroon in preparation for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers.

"To switch and play for South Sudan was not an overnight decision. It took me three years to think about it, consult before coming up with the final decision," Okello told Kawowo Sports.

The former BUL FC, African Lyon, Benfica De Macau, KCCA FC, and Vipers SC striker will be tasked to help South Sudan earn their first points in a qualifying group that has Uganda, Malawi, and Burkina Faso.

Another Ugandan-born star who was called up by South Sudan is Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) goalkeeper Nafian Legason Alionzi, who is yet to completely decide on the matter.

"It is a big honour to be thought of for any national team duty. Personally, I am honoured," Alionzi told Kawowo Sports.

"But, I am yet to decide whether to change citizenship. I have to first sit down and recollect myself. I am to involve all the people around me, including my close family members.

"I will need time to come up with a good decision because it is a complex one. However, in the coming weeks, I will come up with the decision."

Busoga United midfielder Ivan Wani and Mbarara City’s striker Makuweth Wol are also part of the provisional squad announced.

In Group B, both Uganda and Burkina Faso have four points but the former are on top courtesy of a better goal difference. The Flames of Malawi have three points ahead of matchday three actions while South Sudan have zero.