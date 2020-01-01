Okello: Former Vipers SC striker linked with move to KPL side Gor Mahia

The Ugandan is a free agent after his contract with his former side expired, and K'Ogalo are keen on getting him to bolster their attack

Gor Mahia FC are close to completing the signing of former Vipers SC striker Tito Okello.

The attacker's contract with the Venoms expired, and the player jumped on the chance to play for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions.

"The deal has been reached between the player's agent and the club," a source close to the club told Goal on Tuesday.

More teams

"Okello is a good player who will improve our attacking department which had problems last season. We did not have a point-man especially after the exit of [Francis] Afriyie and [Gnamien] Yikpe.

"[Juma] Balinya struggled to fit in and we were forced to use [Nicholas] Kipkirui in the position which is not his naturally. So Okello will definitely help us fill the void in the attack."

Despite playing a vital role in helping Vipers win the Ugandan Premier League, there have been internal struggles in the team which has led to a mass exodus.

Goalkeeper Derrick Ochan has also left the Premier League champions despite the fact he had two years remaining on his contract.

Last season loanees Janjali Joseph, Dickens Okwir, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Duncan Seninde, and Farouk Musisi have also left after mutually terminating their active contracts.

Tom Masiko, Steven Mukwala, Fred Atuhwera, Baden Mujahid have left after the expiration of their contracts.

For Gor Mahia, they have already lost Boniface Omondi to Wazito FC. The established forward has been consistent for K'Ogalo, but opted out owing to financial struggles in the team.

Article continues below

The Kenyan champions have been hit hard in this transfer window as they have already lost a number of top players among them defender Joash Onyango who signed for Simba of Tanzania, keeper David Mapigano who joined Azam FC, and Dickson Ambundo to Dodoma Jiji.

On top of that, the club is on the verge of losing more players among them striker Nicholas Kipkirui, captain Kenneth Muguna, defenders Philemon Otieno and Charles Momanyi and Jackson Owusu, who left to his native Ghana a week ago.

All this is happening as the club prepares for the new season where, apart from defending the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), they will also represent the country in the Caf Champions League.