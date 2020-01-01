Okello explains why Uganda game vs South Sudan is 'very important'

The Bright Stars are targeting their first points in Group B while the Cranes are targeting a win to get closer to the Afcon finals

Uganda creative midfielder Allan Okello has termed their game against South Sudan as "their most important game" on the road to Cameroon.

The Cranes will be playing the Bright Stars away at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, hoping to get maximum points to seal their place in the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The youngster has also stated they made some mistakes in the reverse fixture and they should correct them on Monday.

"We are good to go," Okello, who also plays for Algerian outfit Paradou AC, said ahead of the game.

"This is the most important game in this campaign because it may make us qualify [for Afcon finals in Cameroon]; we need the three points. Last time it was not easy for us, we made some mistakes which we need to correct this time. It is now time to get back on the pitch and do what it takes to win.

"There are good young players here with a backup of experienced players."

In the first match, second-half substitute Halid Lwaliwa struck late to ensure Uganda picked up a 1-0 win.

South Sudan looked destined for what could have been their first point in Group B, but Lwaliwa’s 86th-minute goal denied them despite a strong performance against the hosts.

The Bright Stars surprisingly kept Uganda at bay for the entire first-half despite the fact coach Johnathan McKinstry deployed a strong side to face the northern neighbours.

Uganda now have seven points and have taken huge strides towards a third straight Afcon qualification.

The Cranes did not take part in any friendlies during the previous international break and instead chose to take a trip to Dubai for a 10-day training camp.

South Sudan, on the other hand, travelled to Cameroon and played the former African champions twice where they drew on both encounters.

As their search for a maiden Afcon qualification continues, the Bright Stars can take some encouragement from how they largely neutralised the Cranes, who rank 86 places above them in the Fifa World Rankings.