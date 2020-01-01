Okello dedicates maiden hat-trick to fans as Vipers SC open five-point gap

The dreadlocked striker pays tribute to fans and the coach after snatching his first hat-trick in Venoms’ colours

Vipers SC striker Tito Okello has dedicated his hat-trick against BUL FC to club fans.

The towering striker was in fine form, notching three goals as the Venoms grabbed a hard-fought 3-2 win against BUL in the Uganda Premier League match played at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru in Kampala on Sunday.

“I am honoured to be named Man of the Match for the first time since I joined Vipers SC,” Okello wrote on his Twitter handle. “Thanks to the coaching staff and the management of the club, my teammates and fans for always trusting me.”

More teams

I am honoured to be named Man of the Match for the first time since I joined @VipersSC. Thanks to the coaching staff and the management of the club, my teammates and fans for always trusting me. pic.twitter.com/axp41wk1KK — Okello Tito (@TitoOkello20) February 9, 2020

Okello scored the first goal in the 18th minute when BUL’s defender Denis Okot couldn’t let him free inside the area, with the forward stepping up to convert the resultant penalty.

Okello doubled the lead 10 minutes later, lobbing over keeper Sanon Mulabi after Fabien Mutombora’s long ball caught out the BUL defence.

Article continues below

However, BUL responded to cut Vipers’ two-goal cushion in the 30th minute when Fredson Gwoto pulled them level. BUL later levelled matters three minutes later, capitalising on an error by midfielder Rahmat Senfuka whose back pass was intercepted by Simon Oketch, with the latter setting up Robert Mukongotya to tap home.

With the game seemingly headed for a draw, Okello produced the decisive moment of the game, completing his first-ever hat-trick for the club with a sublime finish in the 73rd minute thanks to Dan Sserunkuma’s donkey work in the 18-yard box.

Vipers will now take on rivals KCCA FC in their next league match on Wednesday.