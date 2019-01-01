Okello and Kizza boost for KCCA FC as they take on SC Villa

The Kasasiro boys received a major boost as they prepare to host their rivals in a league match on Friday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) will welcome two key players when they take on Sports Club Villa in a Ugandan Premier League match on Friday.

The Ugandan champions will face their rivals at their backyard – Lugogo Stadium – hoping to bounce back from their 2-1 shock defeat against Mbarara City last weekend.

Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza will return for the match, the same as coach Mike Mutebi, who missed the defeat to Mbarara after arriving late for the team’s trip to Kakyeka Stadium.

“We have rules which must be followed very strictly, I didn’t make it on time [to catch the bus to Mbarara] and I know I abused the law at KCCA,” Mutebi admitted at the pre-match press conference for which he also arrived late and had to apologise.

“I will have [Okello] and [Kizza] also making a comeback after missing the defeat against Mbarara. It is a good boost for us and we are looking forward to returning to winning ways.”

As KCCA look to move on from that blip, SC Villa will look to add more misery to their old rivals.

The Jogoos now harbour title ambitions after a fine start which has them third on the log with 27 points, just ahead of KCCA although head coach Edward Kaziba reiterated focus is on one game at a time.

“It is very possible but that’s not our focus right now. We take each game at a time and hope to accumulate as many points as possible. That’s all. But yes, winning the league is possible,” Kaziba is quoted by Daily Monitor.

Villa are unbeaten in 13 games since the opening day loss to Kyetume, with Ambrose Kirya, Emma Kalyowa and David Owori shining in a run that has not gone unnoticed by their rivals.

A win to the Kasasiro boys will lift them to 29 points, with a game in hand against Proline FC, while a Villa win will see them move to 30 points on the log at the end of the first round.