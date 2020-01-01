Okello among nine players absent for KCCA FC against Bright Stars

The Taxmen are targeting maximum points to continue with their push for the league title

KCCA FC will play Bright Stars in the Ugandan Premier League on Monday evening without the services of up to nine players.

The second-placed Taxmen are aiming at collecting maximum points to keep the pressure on leaders Vipers who have a four-point advantage on top of the table. According to coach Mike Mutebi, the game against their hosts will be tough but they are optimistic about getting maximum points.

"We have some players who are likely not to feature. Allan Okello is out with malaria, [Mustafa] Kizza is available but with licensing issues," Mutebi told the club's website.

"The same applies to Anaku [Sadat], Ssenyonjo [Sam], Opio [Emmanuel] and Poloto [Julius]. Others like Sadam [Ibrahim], Nunda [Jackson], and Jurua [Hassan] are still out and undergoing rehabilitation.

"We expect a tough match from our opponents and we have a squad of 19 cleared players who we believe can give us the result we need in Kavumba," the tactician concluded.

Leaders Vipers will have a tricky game away against Proline FC as Onduparaka host Maroons. Villa will host Busoga in another top-flight game. All matches kick-off at 4 pm EAT.

Vipers, Kampala and BUL are in positions one, two and three respectively.