Okech, Odur Onduparaka FC transfer moves attract Saviors FC protest

The lower league side claims they learned the two players had joined the Caterpillars through the media on August 26

Saviors FC President Johnson Adupa has complained Onduparaka FC signed their two players Emmanuel Okech and Emmanuel Odur without their knowledge.

The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side confirmed the signings of both Okech and Odur with deals of different lengths but the move has been fiercely contested by the lower league team.

“We have learnt unfortunately from the media that a few of our players have been unveiled as players of Onduparaka FC,” Adupa said as per Sports Nation.

More teams

“We cannot confirm anything, in fact, we have not been contacted or offered a penny by Onduparaka.

“And yes, some of these players might have their contracts expiring soon but they should at least let us know and get released officially.

“If they decide to get released by Fufa, it is also okay because we know some of these clubs have people in high places in Fufa.

“But then this is not professional, you need to appreciate someone for their efforts in giving a player a platform to express their talent.”

Saviors became the second club to blame Onduparaka for the alleged player tapping after Nebbi Central claimed the Arua outfit signed Jerry Jakisa without involving them.

“We paid some money to Light SS FC when we acquired Odur, likewise for Okello Jasper from Sansiro FC and also a good token for Opiyo to Patongo FC and these players know this clearly,” the president added.

“As for Okech, it is a wonderful opportunity if you signed him at the Fufa Big League when he hasn’t played competitive football before.”

According to Onduparaka, Okech signed a three-year contract while Odur agreed to a one-year deal that is renewable.

Article continues below

“These two [Odur and Okech] are part of the many players our scouts identified as they toured the northern region,” Onduparaka stated.

Akoch Augustine, Okello Jasper, and Opiyo Nelson were also scouted during the tour and later signed. Matata Gabriel, Atibuni Kennedy, and Musema are the other new players who have agreed to play for the Caterpillars.

Onduparaka previously accused their top-tier rivals Express FC of signing and unveiling Abel Eturude who they said still had a running contract with them.