Ohale scores first AS Roma goal against Tavagnacco

The 28-year-old defender opened her goal account for the Italian giants in Saturday’s triumph over the Serie B outfit

Nigeria international Osinachi Ohale scored her first AS Roma goal as they defeated Tavagnacco 5-0 in Saturday's Italian Women's Cup match.

After an impressive spell at Spanish side Real Madrid – where she scored two goals in 15 outings, the ex-Vaxjo defender completed her move to Stadio Tre Fontane this summer.

Ohale, who made her debut for Elizabetta Bavagnoli's side in a 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona on October 3, finally notched her first goal in Italy on her third appearance in all competitions.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring for the Giallorosse in this year's competition 19 minutes into the match at Comunale di Tavagnacco.

Four minutes later, Andrine Hegerberg finished a fantastic attack to double the visitors lead before Manuela Giugliano made it three for the visitors in the 29th minute of the first half.

After the recess, Agnese Bonfantini netted a fourth of the match for AS Roma on her 50th outing in the 64th minute before Emma Severini also bagged her maiden goal for the club at the death.

The victory handed AS Roma a winning start in a round-robin group stage contest and go top of Group H on two superior goals.

They will need to be at their best to beat city rivals and Second Division side Roma to reach the quarter-final of the competition.

Having returned to winning ways, Bavagnoli's team will hope to build on their new momentum when they return from the international break against Florentia on December 12.