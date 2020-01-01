Oghiabekhva face Otuwe as seven Africans meet in Minsk, Neman clash

Sunday's tie will feature one of the most intriguing fixtures in Belarus as some Africans will be in action in the top-flight clash

Nigeria striker Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva will spearhead the attack for Minsk when they face compatriot Gift Otuwe's Neman in a Belarusian Women's Championship fixture on Sunday.

This weekend, there is no encounter in Belarus that comes close to the clash between two of the top three teams on the log - the second biggest this season after Dinamo-BPUSC and Minsk.

Sunday's showdown billed for Minsk Stadium, will be the 33rd meeting in all competitions since their first clash in 2011, with the champions holding a huge advantage with 31 wins from 32 ties.

Apart from striker Oghiabekhva, her Nigerian compatriot Chioma Wogu, Cote d'Ivoire midfielder Nadege Cisse, and Cameroon defender Alvina Niyolle will be in the mix for Minsk.

The African quartet - Oghiabekhva, Cisse, Niyolle, and Wogu are fit, having resumed from a two-week break since bouncing back to winning ways with a 3-0 triumph at Bobruichanka on May 31.

The holders are third on the log, now sitting six points behind leaders Dinamo and will be relying upon topscorer Oghiabekhva, with six goals this term to propel the side to victory.

For Neman, they are unbeaten in all five matches this season and also boast Nigeria striker Otuwe, Cameroon's Moussa Xouwairatou and Cote d'Ivoire duo Nina Kpaho and Aminata Haidara.

Neman are without a win in their previous meetings with their hosts but had only once managed a 0-0 draw in 2011 as they bid to maintain their flying start in the current top-flight campaign.

Both teams will be desperate to claim a win in the bid to close the gap with leaders Dinamo in a battle for the league diadem this season.