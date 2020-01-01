Odumegwu: KCCA FC part ways with Nigerian striker

The local giants have confirmed the exit of their foreign striker as they get ready for their domestic and continental campaigns

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have ended their relationship with Nigerian forward John Egbuonu Odumegwu.

The former Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions have confirmed the latest news on their official website by stating: “KCCA FC and John Egbuonu Odumegwu have mutually agreed to part ways.

“The Nigerian forward signed a two-year contract in September 2019 but he has served only one year. During his time at KCCA, Odumegwu scored one goal which was against Maroons FC last year on the 22nd of October 2019 in a 1-3 away win.”

Confirming the exit of the player, KCCA acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Kirunga said: “Yes, it is true the club has mutually agreed with Odumegwu to terminate his contract. We thank him for his time at the club and wish him the very best in his future.”

The exit of the player comes just a few hours after the club’s vice-chairman Aggrey Ashaba confirmed they are now done with their transfer business.

KCCA have already signed 11 players and according to the official, no one else is going to be unveiled. After losing the Premier League title to Vipers SC, KCCA will participate in the Caf Confederation Cup and the new signings are expected to offer competition for better results.

Among those signed by Kassasiro Boys is Andrew Kawooya whose departure from Vipers generated friction between the two sides. Venoms maintained the 17-year-old is still contracted with them but the Lugogo club, Fufa, and the midfielder’s father have dismissed those claims.

“We are closed,” Ashaba told Sports Nation. “We sold five players last season while four contracts run down, what would your advice be for a club in that situation?

“You’re also aware that the junior team was brought down to 16 years and the current team has just played only one season.”

The official also added the club will continue with the culture of nurturing their own talent.

“This has never changed, even with lowering the age for the junior team, we have Ayella [Dominic] and Kizza [Bukenya] in the senior squad."

Apart from Kawooya other new signings are Moses Kalanzi, Juma Balinya, Dominic Ayella, Samson Kigozi, Brian Aheebwa, Bright Anukani, Denis Iguma, Stefano Mazengo Loro, Charles Lwanga, and Ashraf Mugume.

Mustafa Kizza who joined Montreal Impact leads the players who have left the 13-time Premier League winners. Others are Erisa Ssekisambu, Jackson Nunda, Saddam Juma, Tom Ikara, Eric Ssenjobe, Jamil Malyamungu, and Mike Mutyaba who retired.