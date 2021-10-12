Oduamadi: Fourth division side AC Crema sign former AC Milan star

Former AC Milan star Nnamdi Oduamadi has completed his move to Italian fourth division side AC Crema for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old has been without a team since leaving Albian elite division side in Tirana in 2019.

However, he now has a chance to resuscitate his plummeting professional career that once made him the toast to Nigerian football fans.

“Crema has reinforced the squad with Nigerian striker Nnamdi Oduamadi,” a statement from the club website read.

“'Odu' has a long experience in Serie A and B with 179 appearances and 41 goals. Born in 1990, he was discovered and signed by Milan in 2008.

“He spent two years in the Rossoneri youth team where he won the Coppa Italia Primavera in 2010 scoring 15 goals in 29 games.



“The season earned him a promotion to the first team and, under the guidance of Mr Allegri, he made his debut in Serie A.”

Having been frozen out of AC Milan squad, the skilful forward represented Torino, Varese, Brescia, Crotona, Latina, Sanuliurfaspor and HJK Helsinki on loan before teaming up with Tirana on a permanent deal.

In his first interview, the former Super Eagles star was "ready and motivated", while assuring that he would repay the faith of the club management in him.

"I am ready and motivated,” Oduamadi told the club website.

“I will enter the field with the desire to give my contribution and reward the trust that has been given to me by the company and the coach.

“I immediately found harmony with my teammates and I really like the Nero Bianco environment, I feel at home.

“I've never played in Serie D but I know it's a competitive league. There are strong teams and many young people eager to demonstrate.

“A new experience that stimulates me and encourages me to give my best. I thank president [Enrico] Zucchi again for the important occasion."

After representing Nigeria at U17 and U20 level, Oduamadi made his senior debut against Kenya on March 29, 2011, coming in as a second-half substitute.



His best moment as a Super Eagles was during the 2013 Fifa Confederation Cup. He scored a hat-trick as Stephen Keshi’s men thumped Tahiti 6-1 in Belo Horizonte.

However, the West Africans crashed out in Group B that also boasted Uruguay and Spain.