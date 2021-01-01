Odong: Striker optimistic Police FC will end trophy drought this season

The forward has further insisted the Cops can win the ongoing Uganda Cup if they stay focused

Police FC striker Johnson Odong believes they have a big chance of winning silverware in the ongoing campaign.

The Cops have been struggling to win a major trophy since the 2005 season when they won the Ugandan Premier League and the Cecafa Cup Club Championship respectively. However, the forward believes this is the right time to end the trophy drought and it is their objective.

"You can feel it within the whole group that we want to win something, and of course it is an objective that we set for ourselves at the start of the season," Odong said in a recent interview.

"I am not saying that it is going to be easy for us, but we know we have the quality within the team and the belief to fight and win a trophy at the end of the season."

The Cops are aiming at winning the Uganda Cup. They started their campaign with a healthy 5-0 win against Calvary FC and are almost certain to make it to the Round of 16 with a win on Saturday in the second leg.

"Obviously we have the upper hand to progress to the next stage in the Uganda Cup and we know that is one competition we can win if we give it our best shot," Odong continued.

"The goal, however, is to take it game by game, and the period between now and the end of the season is very crucial because we have a clear idea of what we need and where."

Meanwhile, Vipers SC advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Busoga United 2-1 at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Friday.

Yunus Ssentamu and Lawrence Tezikya struck in either half for the Venoms while the hosts got a goal through Isaac Wagoina. As a result, the reigning Ugandan Premier League champions have advanced 5-1 on aggregate after a 3-0 win in the first leg.

URA FC also made it to the next round after defeating Mbarara City by a solitary goal.

The two teams had settled for a goalless draw in the first leg and a scoring draw for the Tax Collectors or a win of any kind for any team would have sealed progress to the next round.

It was the visitors who managed to score the all-important goal in the 13th minute through Brian Majwega to advance.