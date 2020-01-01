Odong: Police FC midfielder extends stay until 2022

The Cops have moved to tie down another midfielder to a new contract as they get ready for the new season

Police FC have managed to tie down midfielder Johnson Odong for another two years.

The Law Enforcers are in a rebuilding process, with the club management stating they will strive to keep their best players and at the same time sign experienced ones.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play as forward, joined Police from lower division side Kibuli FC but has now agreed to open an extension that will see him stay with the ‘Cops’ until the end of 2022.

Police have confirmed the news on their social media pages: “Johnson Odong has extended his stay with us for the next two years. Thank you for your loyalty.”

Odong’s decision to extend his stay will become as good news for Police coach Abdallah Mubiru, who only three days ago managed to convince another midfielder Yousuf Sozzi to extend his stay at the club for the next two seasons.

In a recent interview, the club chairman Asan Kasingye revealed it was time they turned into big boys on the local scene and start winning trophies.

“We no longer just want to compete; we need to win trophies. We are former champions and its time to think big,” Kasingye told reporters after unveiling their first signing in former Uganda Cranes midfielder Tony Mawejje.

“Football is a big enterprise in the world that doesn’t entertain mediocrity. We need to do the right thing like other clubs.”

Kasingye added it was the right time for the team to secure sponsors because Police are a big organisation and many people want to be part of it.

The chairman also revealed the club will do what they can to retain most of their players to build a strong side ahead of the new season.

Police have already hit the transfer market, with coach Mubiru hoping to get the best from the transfers.

“We want to make sure we can also compete well with the best teams and our eyes on the transfer market are looking at all the good players available,” Mubiru told reporters.

“It is now a matter of building a strong team so that we can have at least cover for all positions, we must be ready to fight next season and make sure we win a trophy or two.”