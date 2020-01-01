Odokonyero & Okot: Onduparaka FC seal another double signings

The Caterpillars have unveiled two more signings as they get ready for the new season set to kick off on October 17

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Onduparaka FC have sealed a double signing ahead of the new season.

The Caterpillars have confirmed the arrival of Ronald Odokonyero and Moses Okot from rivals Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) and Bright Stars, respectively.

“We're delighted to welcome Odokonyero Ronald and Moses Okot to the Caterpillar family,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“Defender Odokonyero joins on a one-year loan deal from URA while versatile Midfielder Okot joins on a two-year permanent contract from Bright Stars.”

The signing of the two players comes just a week after the club announced the signings of holding midfielder Okot Simon, goalkeeper Ogiramoi Stephen, and free-agent Augustine Opoka.

Opoka, who was formerly turning out for Busoga United, signed a two-year deal with the Caterpillars and became the 10th new player to arrive.

CONFIRMATION!!



We're delighted to welcome Odokonyero Ronald and Moses Okot to the Caterpillar Family.

Coach Vialli Bainomugisha will work with the new players including Gabriel Matata, Augustine Akoch, Nelson Opiyo, Emmanuel Odur, Emmanuel Okech, Bony Musema, Jerry Jakisa, Kennedy Atibuni, and Jasper Okello.

Meanwhile, the Caterpillars have announced Dan Obote as their chief scout.

The club has maintained their strategy of spreading to other parts of the country will be achieved if they sign talents far away from the West Nile region.

“As Onduparaka Football Club aims to extend its love beyond West Nile to other regions of the country and abroad, we are delighted to welcome and announce [Dan Obote] as the club’s chief scout for Lango and North Eastern region,” the club announced.

"Obote, who holds coaching qualifications in Fufa beginners Level D and Caf C Coaching license is a retired professional Uganda Cranes international who also featured for the U20 [Hippos] and U23 [Kobs].”

During his heyday, Obote had an active career that saw him feature not only for Ugandan clubs but also for regional outfits.

Obote played for Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC), SC Villa, and Boroboro FC in Uganda. The scout played for Rayon Sports of Rwanda as well as a number of South African clubs that include Vasco Da Gama, FC Cape Town, and Ikapa Sporting.

With the government lifting the ban on contact sports including football, the UPL is set to resume on October 17.