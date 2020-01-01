Odoch: New Express FC signings shaping up well

The Red Eagles have assured fans they are comfortable with the new signings ahead of the new season

Express FC have assured their fans the club is now shaping up well ahead of the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

The Red Eagles have been actively involved in the transfer window with nine new players already joining the side while three have renewed contracts to stay.

The club’s assistant coach James Odoch has confirmed the new signings were masterminded by the club’s technical bench and hence they are getting ready for the new season set to kick off on October 17.

More teams

“The technical team has done a tremendous job and I applaud them for that, I also want to appreciate the chairman and CEO for working closely with us [technical team] to make this process smooth,” Odoch is quoted by the club’s official website.

“As for the team, we can say we like the shape it’s taking and it’s well balanced.”

The new players at Express include two goalkeepers Cryspus Kusiima and Denis Otim, Isaac Nsengiyunva, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, centre-back Richard Bbosa along with midfielders Abel Eturude, Kakooza Mahad, Baker Sakah, Godfrey Lwesibawa, and forward Kiragga Mustafa.

Meanwhile, the Wankulukuku-based club have launched the sale of their replica jerseys ahead of the season.

“The pride of any football fan is owning a club jersey to identify with the team an initiative Express has undertaken offering fans the opportunity to look smitten,” the club said in another statement on their official website.

According to the club’s senior administrator Patricia Avebare, the launched promotion is aimed at giving back to the fans and encouraging the Red Eagle faithful to identify with the club.

Article continues below

“I can confirm the off-season jersey sales campaign is on, I’d like to inform all of our lovely faithful fans to purchase the replicas [for last season] which we’ve put up on sale on a discounted price of Ush35,000.

“The fans have been asking for the replicas so we decided we make it affordable in relation to the current economic times that have been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Ugandan top-flight is scheduled to start on October 17, 2020, pending clearance from the Ministry of health and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni due to the Covid-19 pandemic.