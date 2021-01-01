Odoch: Express FC psyched up to deal with MYDA FC in UPL

The assistant coach explains their readiness to face the promoted side as they strive to extend their unbeaten run

Express FC assistant coach James Odoch has maintained their target is to continue with their good run in the Ugandan Premier League when they face MYDA FC on Tuesday.

The Red Devils will travel to Tororo for the clash against the winless promoted side which will be played at the King George IV Memorial Stadium.

Wasswa Bbosa’s charges have managed two away victories in eight outings with the latest, a 4 -0 win over BUL FC standing out, and they stretched their unbeaten run in the top-flight to eight matches.

Only three teams are yet to lose a match this season, the other two being champions Vipers SC and Wakiso Giants.

Ahead of the match, assistant coach Odoch has explained they have rectified mistakes that popped up during the 4-0 win against BUL and are now ready to deal with MYDA.

“Our previous result was outstanding, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t make any mistakes, we’ve used our last training to correct them and I believe we’re ready,” Odoch told the club’s official website.

“We know MYDA are going to come all out since they’re playing at home but we’re ready to get the maximum points.”

The club’s midfielder Charles Musiige has cautioned his teammates not to underrate the struggling side by saying they must strive to finish the job.

“The team is well prepared and in good shape, the boys are aware we performed well in our last game [against BUL] but all that is in the past now,” Musiige told the same website.

“The focus is on getting maximum points against MYDA and we believe by arriving early in Tororo it has given us enough time to recharge our batteries so we’re ready to go.”

The two sides will be meeting up for the very first time in the Ugandan league history but MYDA have already leaked 19 goals from their last five outings with no victory, managing only one draw in the process.

The Red Eagles will hope their forward George Senkaaba continues his goal-scoring streak as he has managed to fund the back of the net twice in three starts.